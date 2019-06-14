NTPC adds one more locomotive

The NTPC Ramagundam has added one new WDG3A Locomotive to its loco fleet on Friday at the merri-go-round (MGR) workshop. With this, the locomotive fleet strength at Ramagundam has increased to 12.
NTPC Ramagundam Executive Director P. P. Kulkarni formally launched the new locomotive and speaking on the occasion, he congratulated MGR team and emphasized the importance of safety and advised everyone to be vigilant in work place.
The new locomotive was procured under ST-II Mega R&M budget and was supplied and commissioned at site by Diesel Locomotive Works, Varanasi. Mathew Varghese, CGM (O&M), Soumendra Das, GM (Maintenance), M Ravi Kumar AGM(MGR), NTPC Senior Officials and others were present on the occasion.
