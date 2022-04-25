Notification for Group 1 posts shortly

Over 95 per cent posts for locals: Harish Rao

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao said that notification for 500 Group 1 posts would be released shortly and 95 per cent of the posts will be reserved for locals.

“Job calendar would be released every year from next year. In Group 1 and Group 2 posts, selection will be based on written test and merit. There will be no interviews. Notification for 500 Group 1 posts would be issued shortly,” said Mr. Harish Rao after inaugurating free meal facility and extending study material for the aspirants of competitive examinations at Siddipet district headquarters on Monday. He said that JobSpace App would let the people know where the vacancies are.

“We are doing justice for the employees of all districts with G.O. 317. We do not know why the BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar held protest against the GO,” said the Minister asking the BJP leaders to clarify when the 15.65 lakh vacant posts at the Centre will be filled. He said that in Railways alone about 3 lakh posts are vacant.