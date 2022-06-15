Notification for 1,326 doctor posts issued

A notification to fill 1,326 vacancies for doctors in Telangana Health Medical and Family Welfare department was issued on Wednesday. Facility to submit applications will be available from July 15. The last date for receipt of the applications is August 14.

This is the first notification issued by the Medical Health Services Recruitment Board. Altogether, there are 12,755 vacancies in the Health department. The notification for the remaining jobs will be issued phase-wise.

Of the 1,326 vacancies, 751 are for Civil Assistant Surgeon (CAS) post (in Director of Public Health and Family Welfare), 357 for tutor (in Director of Medical Education), 211 for CAS-General or General Duty Medical Officer (in Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad), and 7 CAS (in Institute of Preventive Medicine). For details such as age eligibility and salary, visit https://mhsrb.telangana.gov.in