Nothing wrong in seeking details on surgical strikes: KCR

People of the country have a right to know more details about the strike, says Telangana Chief Minister

Kicking off a fresh row on the surgical strikes, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao defended Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s demand for sharing the details on the government’s claim with the country.

“Yes, we have a right to know when and how our Armed forces conducted the surgical strikes. What is wrong if Rahul Gandhi or someone is demanding that the government share the details,” he asked while speaking to reporters here.

Mr. Rao said people of the country have a right to know more details about the strikes. “If the BJP can keep on claiming it as a big achievement why is it shying away from sharing those details? Who is politicising the issue. Is it the BJP or the others,” he asked and said the Indian soldiers should get the credit for their bravery and achievements and not the BJP.

He said the BJP has stooped down to such a level that General Bipin Rawat’s unfortunate death is also being used for political gain. It was horrendous to see his picture wrapped in BJP flags in the Uttarakhand campaign instead of the national flag. Is this an act of patriotism or cheap politics, he wondered.