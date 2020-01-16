Normal life resumes in Bhainsa

The markets in Bhainsa town of Nirmal district opened completely on Thursday signalling that the violence-hit place was close to normal. The markets were closed since January 13 following the outbreak of communal violence.

The streets in the markets were busy with people moving about as usual. Shops are reported to have done brisk business.

Meanwhile, the tally of persons arrested on being accused of involvement in the violent incidents rose to 68. As many as 13 cases were booked so far against the accused.

Nirmal Superintendent of Police C. Shashidhar Raju told The Hindu that cases were booked under sections 147, 148, 307 and 436 read with section 149 of IPC against the accused. These sections relate to attempted murder, arson and rioting, he said.

“We are going through video footage of the incidents to identify those who have not been identified yet. There will be more arrests once the culprits are positively identified,” he asserted.