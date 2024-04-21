Non-destructive testing and welding laboratory established at MLRIT

April 21, 2024 03:19 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Marri Lakshman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) has established a state-of-the-art non-destructive testing (NDT) and welding laboratory which would equip students with sikks in aerospace, defence and manufacturing sectors.

The lab, established in collaboration with Synergem, is equipped with advanced testing methodologies such as ultrasonic testing, radiographic testing, magnetic particle inspection, and liquid penetrant testing to provide students with hands-on experience in detecting flaws and assessing material integrity.

Students will get a platform to master various welding processes, including shielded metal arc welding, gas metal arc welding, and tungsten inert gas welding at the welding Lab that has cutting-edge welding machines and tools.

G.A. Srinivasa Murthy, Director, Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL/DRDO) and Manoj Gatty, director, GEECY Apave Pvt. Ltd, who inaugurated the lab, emphasised the importance of hands-on training and research and underscored the significance of NDT techniques and welding technologies in various industries.

Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, founder secretary MLRIT and Malkajgiri MLA said that the motive behind setting up the facility was to help students acquire skills for placements in core companies.