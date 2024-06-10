GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nodal officers appointed to reduce electrical accidents in Telangana

Published - June 10, 2024 06:24 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau

Chairman and managing director (CMD) of TG Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGNPDCL) Karnati Varun Reddy on Monday underlined the importance of collective efforts to prevent electrical accidents.  

Addressing the divisional engineers (Technical) and assistant divisional engineers (Technical) from all circles via teleconference, Mr. Varun said electrical accidents often result from negligence, lack of awareness, substandard domestic wiring, use of substandard electrical appliances and non-compliance of safety norms such as proper earthing to switchboards and motor starters.

To address these issues, the CMD appointed divisional engineers (Technical) as nodal safety officers for each circle to implement specific measures such as educating consumers, farmers and TGNPDCL staff about the dangers of electricity; promoting awareness of safety standards; and ensuring their strict implementation. 

Nodal safety officers are also tasked with conducting surprise checks to ensure compliance with safety norms. To enhance public awareness, the company will organise electrical safety seminars, meetings with farmers, and distribute preventive instructions at public places such as municipal offices, bus stands, railway stations, cinema theaters, schools and colleges. 

TGNPDCL is committed to providing proper training to employees on the latest safety procedures and supplying essential safety equipment, including helmets, gloves, portable earthing short circuit kits, safety shoes, insulated tools and voltage detectors. Regular reviews are conducted to ensure ongoing compliance, he added.

