No mention of BCs in BJP’s manifesto: R. Krishnaiah

April 14, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - HYEDRABAD

The Hindu Bureau

There is no mention of Backward Classes and their development in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s manifesto released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, observed National BC welfare association president and Rajya Sabha member R. Krishnaiah on Sunday.

Making public his reaction to the BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’, he said that Mr. Modi himself belonged to a BC community and yet he was not able to incorporate the vision of the development of the 70 crore BC population in the country was “doing injustice”.

On the other hand, the Congress party, he said, has promised a caste-based census, 50% reservation in employment, the BC Bill, and an exclusive Ministry and budget allocations for BCs.

“BCs are stakeholders and we demand a stake in our development, this is a democratic country, and we are not beggars,” he remarked, while suggesting that the BJP must reconsider its position and be pro-BCs.

“BJP should announce a national fee reimbursement scheme, scholarships, and an exclusive Ministry with an annual budget of ₹2 lakh crore for Backward Classes in the country,” he demanded.

While appealing to BC leaders in BJP to build pressure, he also criticised the Centre that it has been, while raking up the sentiment of Shri Rama deity, was totally evading the recruitment of 16 lakh vacancies.

