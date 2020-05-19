No farmer will be deprived of Rythu Bandhu aid: KCR

Minister for IT and Municipal Administration K. Taraka Rama Rao has reiterated that the State government’s agenda is to provide Rythu Bandhu financial assistance to each and every farmer in the State.

There is no question of stopping Rythu Bandhu scheme, he said and added that the government had last year allocated ₹ 12,000 crore for the implementation of the scheme and this year it had allocated ₹ 14,000 crore.

The Minister participated in various developmental programmes in the district on Tuesday and conducted a review meeting at his camp office in Sircilla in the evening. He said the government was providing financial assistance and free power and irrigation sources to the farmers besides fertilizer and seed on subsidy.

Accordingly, the government had decided to encourage different varieties of crops to benefit the farming community, he stated. Informing the farmers to adopt the new farming policies of changing to different crops as per the demand in the market, he said that the authorities should also display the different varieties of crops taken up in each village during the kharif season.

He also assured Rythu Bandhu assistance to farmers cultivating fruits, vegetables and seed. He also instructed the officials to ensure that there was no shortage of seed and fertilizer during the ensuing kharif season.

Over 2.72 lakh acres in Rajanna-Sircilla district will be provided irrigation water by completing the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project packages 9, 10, 11 and 12 before the ensuing Dasara festival, he said. He asked the authorities to fill at least 85 per cent of the minor irrigation tanks in the district with water from Mid Manair Dam. Collector D Krishna Bhaskar and others were also present.