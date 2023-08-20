No ‘false promises’ like KCR: Kharge to SC and ST leaders of Telangana Congress

August 20, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Hyderabad

All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge asked the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) leaders of the Telangana Congress not to make ‘empty promises’ like the current Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to people of SC and ST categories.

Mr. Kharge made these comments at a meeting with the SC and ST leaders from Telangana Congress in New Delhi on Sunday. The meeting exhaustively discussed the SC and ST declarations of the party to be announced soon for the upcoming elections.

“We can’t cheat these sections like the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) did, as they have high hopes on the Congress that has always worked for the welfare of the downtrodden sections of the society,” said a senior Congress leader quoting what Mr. Kharge spoke.

The 90-minute meeting discussed the promises to be made to these sections on housing, land distribution, education, health, welfare and social upliftment, with the leaders giving their points of view and Mr. Kharge giving additional inputs.

Mr. Kharge informed the Congress leaders that whatever the promises that the Congress was making to these sections would be much better than what the KCR government has been extending to these sections. “We have the credibility to deliver and people know that we deliver what we promise unlike KCR,” said AICC secretary and former MLA A. Sampath Kumar.

However, two more meetings would be held in Hyderabad to finetune the declarations that would be announced in Chevella on August 26, where the Congress is planning a huge public meeting to be addressed by Mr. Kharge.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka said after the meeting that the declarations will take into account the social, economic and political aspects of these groups. They will give a new direction in solving the issues related to these communities and their welfare. Mr. Kharge will reveal what the Congress stands for, he said.