No COVID deaths after 1.5 months

After over a month and half, Telangana has recorded zero COVID-19 deaths even as 105 persons tested positive for the virus on Sunday. A COVID death-free day was last recorded on September 26. The death toll currently stands at 3,793.

On Sunday, 23,888 samples were put to test and results of 529 were awaited.

Of the new 105 infections, the highest of 59 were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region and 10 from Rangareddy. No infection was detected in 17 districts.

Of the total cases, 3,740 were active.