No COVID case in this village

Awareness, sanitisation yield positive results in Basvapur

Can any village be immune to the corona pandemic ravaging the world across? Yes, is the answer, if we go by what medical officers and public representatives say!

Basvapur is a village located in Jagadevpur mandal of Siddipet district. It has a population of about 1,200 with about 375 houses.

This village has created a record of not registering a single COVID case.

Most of the village is dependent on agriculture, including paddy, fruits and vegetables. A large quantity of vegetables produced in this village goes to the Boinpally market in the city. However, farmers go out of the village only in rare occasions. Traders buy vegetables and fruits directly from the fields so that there is no need to enter the village. Also, villagers here follow all COVID norms, do not crowd at any place and listen to the suggestions of officials and public representatives.

“We had created an awareness among people right from the time COVID hit the State last year. No one leaves his or her house without a mask. Roads and drains are cleaned frequently. Only five to six persons go outside for jobs or work. The remaining stay put, which is one of the main reasons for arresting cases, in addition to following regular protocols,” said A. Indrasena Reddy, Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS) chairman and husband of sarpanch A. Mamatha, who is active in coordinating village activities. He added that very rarely, people from outside come to the village.

“Sanitisation gets top priority in our village,” said panchayat secretary G. Prashanth. Aasha worker K. Latha and Anganwadi teacher Swathi have been visiting every house and monitoring the health of people frequently. About 300 villagers who crossed 45 years were already vaccinated.