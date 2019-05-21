Telangana

NMDC’s new wing to focus on global acquisitions

more-in

Public sector mining major NMDC on Tuesday said that it has formed a separate department ‘NMDC Global’ to pursue international opportunities for acquisition of mineral assets and strategic tie-ups on emerging technologies.

While maintaining its leadership position in Indian iron ore industry, the company is also focusing on increasing its geographic foothold globally, a press release from NMDC said.

The company currently has presence in Australia, Mozambique, Tanzania and is looking to diversify into strategic and critical raw materials. It's also keen on exploring other emerging opportunities in key minerals that had potential to deliver long-term benefits. NMDC Global Department has been created to provide a structured thrust for such proposed initiatives, the release said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 2, 2019 12:55:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/nmdcs-new-wing-to-focus-on-global-acquisitions/article27199679.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY