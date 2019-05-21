NMDC’s new wing to focus on global acquisitions

Public sector mining major NMDC on Tuesday said that it has formed a separate department ‘NMDC Global’ to pursue international opportunities for acquisition of mineral assets and strategic tie-ups on emerging technologies.

While maintaining its leadership position in Indian iron ore industry, the company is also focusing on increasing its geographic foothold globally, a press release from NMDC said.

The company currently has presence in Australia, Mozambique, Tanzania and is looking to diversify into strategic and critical raw materials. It's also keen on exploring other emerging opportunities in key minerals that had potential to deliver long-term benefits. NMDC Global Department has been created to provide a structured thrust for such proposed initiatives, the release said.