NMDC’s new wing to focus on global acquisitions

Public sector mining major NMDC on Tuesday said that it has formed a separate department ‘NMDC Global’ to pursue international opportunities for acquisition of mineral assets and strategic tie-ups on emerging technologies.
While maintaining its leadership position in Indian iron ore industry, the company is also focusing on increasing its geographic foothold globally, a press release from NMDC said.
The company currently has presence in Australia, Mozambique, Tanzania and is looking to diversify into strategic and critical raw materials. It's also keen on exploring other emerging opportunities in key minerals that had potential to deliver long-term benefits. NMDC Global Department has been created to provide a structured thrust for such proposed initiatives, the release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor