NMC Bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha tomorrow

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan said that he will introduce National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill in Lok Sabha on Monday. The NMC Bill proposes reforms in medical education, and seeks to replace Medical Council of India (MCI) by NMC, which will have four autonomous bodies.

“The Medical Council of India has already been superseded and replaced by a board of governors. The new NMC Bill has been approved by the Cabinet on Wednesday,” said the Union Health Minister addressing a press conference at CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) on Saturday.

Earlier, he laid foundation stone for the ‘scale up facility for Agrochemicals’ proposed to be constructed at pilot plant complex of CSIR-IICT.

He added that he thought of introducing the bill on Friday, but could not because of technical formalities. “It is going to be part of law in future,” Dr. Harsh Vardhan said.

Doctors stage protest

Meanwhile, Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) and Telangana Junior Doctors Association staged protest on Saturday against NMC Bill.

Dr Harsh Vardhan said that after he took charge as Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, he got to know that Telangana, West Bengal, Odisha were not part of Ayushman Bharat Scheme. He said that he has written to the Chief Ministers of the States and will continue to pursue them as it is in interest of people.

“I request Telangana government, the Chief Minister (K Chandrasekhar Rao) here once again, to become part of Ayushman Bharat . It will be of benefit to people of Telangana,” Dr. Harsh Vardhan said.