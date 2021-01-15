Nizamabad MP asks government to hike support for turmeric

Current market price very low, says D. Aravind

Member of Parliament from Nizamabad D. Aravind has urged the State government to send a proposal to the Central government to increase the support to the turmeric farmers under the market intervention scheme as the prevailing market price of ₹5,000-6000 is very low.

In a memorandum to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, whom he met at the BRKR Bhavan here on Friday, the BJP leader explained that Centre had already declared Jagtial and Nizamabad as turmeric export clusters and a spice board regional extension centre was also set up.

The government here has to develop infrastructure using these schemes but all these steps would take some time to fructify and for the farmers to benefit from it so it was necessary to aid the farmers before the crop arrives into the market now. The Centre has already banned imports and had facilitated movement of four trainloads of turmeric to Bangladesh, he pointed out, according to a press release.