NIT Warangal unveils ‘Amma’ App to aid children with hearing impairment and speech delay

The application operates by analysing audio and speech input, providing corrective measures for speech errors, thereby aiding children in refining their speech skills

Published - May 20, 2024 08:04 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau
NITW students receive a letter from DEIC on Monday

NITW students receive a letter from DEIC on Monday

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal has developed ‘Amma’, a mobile application, to assist children facing hearing impairment and speech delay challenges. Developed by Dr. K. V. Kadambari, along with B. Tech final year students Adarsh Rao and Syed Farzanauddin Nizam from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, this innovative app aims to address the needs of young children.

The application operates by analysing audio and speech input, providing corrective measures for speech errors, thereby aiding children in refining their speech skills. Targeting children aged between 1 to 5 years who are encountering delayed speech and language development, ‘Amma’ holds promise in enhancing their communication abilities.

The app was formally presented to Dr. I. Prakash, District Coordinator of Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), District Early Intervention Centre (DEIC) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. Prior to its public release, rigorous testing was conducted under the supervision of A. Vanaja, Audiologist, and Speech Therapist at DEIC.

Acknowledging the collaborative efforts, DEIC’s coordinator extended a letter of appreciation to Prof. Bidyadhar Subudhi, Director of NIT Warangal, and his team. The unveiling ceremony witnessed the presence of medical professionals and staff members from the District Early Intervention Centre (DEIC) on Monday.

