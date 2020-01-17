Nirmal police gears up for conduct of peaceful election

Nirmal Superintendent of Police C. Shashidhar Raju on Friday warned mischief mongers of stringent action in case anyone disturbs peace during the coming municipal election. He said the police has taken all precautions including deployment of Central armed police personnel in Bhainsa town to ensure peaceful election.

In a press release, the SP said peace has returned to Bhainsa town and all political parties were engaged in campaigning for their candidates in respective wards. He said this atmosphere will ensure that voters will cast their votes without fear.

Talking of the preparation elsewhere in the district, Mr. Raju said the police has identified sensitive and trouble-prone polling stations as well as trouble mongers in the previous elections. Such persons are being bound over for good behaviour this instance and anyone violating the law will be dealt with stringently, he added.