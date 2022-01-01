NIA takes over espionage case

The National Investigation Agency’s Hyderabad unit has recently taken over the investigation of the espionage case from Andhra Pradesh police and registered a fresh FIR.

Confirming the development , sources said that an FIR was registered against over 20 persons who were involved in the case.

They said that between 2014 and 2019, some officers of unidentified intelligence agencies hatched a conspiracy and started securing sensitive information in connection with eastern and western sea coasts in the country to carry out anti-national activities.

They tried to get classified information from Nellore, Visakhapatnam and other places in Gujarat by ‘honey trapping’ a few civilians and officers of Armed forces, through social media.

“The disclosure of information could have led to serious consequences in the country,” NIA said.