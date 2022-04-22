NIA files chargesheet against two in espionage case

The accused includes a Pakistani

The accused includes a Pakistani

The Hyderabad unit of National Investigation Agency on Friday filed a chargesheet against two persons, including a Pakistan national, in an espionage case in Andhra Pradesh for their involvement in conspiracy and espionage activities with an intention to wage war against India.

The accused are Altafhussen Ganchibhai (27) alias Shakil from Godhra in Panchamahal district of Gujarat and Waseem from Karachi, Pakistan. While Altafhussen Ganchibhai was booked under Sections 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and 120 B, 121A of the Indian Penal Code and 66C of Information Technology Act, Waseem was booked under Sections 17 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and 120B, 121A of the Indian Penal Code.

The case was originally registered on January 10, 2020, by the Counter Intelligence Cell of Andhra Pradesh police, Vijayawada, and was reregistered by the NIA on December 23, 2021, pertaining to criminal conspiracy to carry out anti-national activities by Pakistani agents for obtaining crucial and sensitive information pertaining to Defense establishments from Indian Armed Forces personnel by engaging civilians as their agents using Social Media Platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram etc.

The investigation by the NIA has revealed that Altafhussen Ganchibhai, on directions of Pakistan-based handlers had clandestinely activated WhatsApp by passing on OTPs received on Indian SIM numbers to his handlers in Pakistan for collection/transmission of sensitive information pertaining to Indian Defense forces and establishments.

“These SIM cards were subscribed in the name of Indian fishermen from Gujarat who were earlier arrested by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency in 2020 when they were fishing in the high seas,” the NIA officials said.

The agency established that these SIM cards were illegally routed back to India to the arrested accused Altafhusen Ganchibhai, who activated seven such SIM cards under the direction of his handlers in Pakistan. He was arrested on October 25, 2021. Waseem, who is currently at large, had routed money clandestinely through online Cryptocurrency exchange platforms to Indian agents for eliciting sensitive and classified information pertaining to vital Indians Defense establishments.

The NIA continues further investigation into the case.