Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on Wednesday, July 28, 2022

Musi river at High Court getting copious inflows after the gates of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs were opened following heavy rains in the last few days in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

1. Several low lying areas in the twin cities along river Musi continue to be inundated with discharge of water from Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs.

2. Congress party has started efforts to pacify rebel MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who is likely to join the BJP. Former PCC President and Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has been asked by the AICC leadership to hold discussions with Mr. Rajagopal Reddy.

3. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will announce Q1 FY’23 results today.

4. The District Consumer Commission has held that having a temporary registration on a vehicle does not bar the owner from claiming accident insurance. As a result, an insurance company was directed to pay ₹6.45 lakh as payment for repairing a Mercedes and ₹20,000 as compensation.