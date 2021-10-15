News analysis | Speculation rife over TRS MP Srinivas planning to rejoin Congress

Former Congress veteran recently met senior leaders of party’s State unit

Is rebel Telangana Rashtra Samiti MP D. Srinivas planning ‘Ghar Wapsi’ to the Congress shortly? The answer seems to be in the affirmative, if the meeting of the former Congress veteran with Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy and working president Kusum Kumar on Thursday is any indication.

What caught political circles by surprise is the lengthy discussion the three leaders had at the residence of Mr. Srinivas in MLA’s Colony in Jubilee Hills. The Congress leaders called on Mr. Srinivas, who is recovering from a shoulder fracture.

Courtesy call?

While Congress circles maintained that the visit was only a courtesy call to enquire about the health of the former APCC president and Congress senior, the latest political developments did figure in the discussions that took place. The Backward Classes leader, who hails from Nizamabad district, has been lying low ever since differences cropped up between him and the TRS leadership.

Though nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the TRS, Mr. Srinivas did not have smooth sailing in the new party allegedly due to the treatment meted out to him by the local TRS elected representatives and a former MP.

Keeping away from all TRS activities, the Rajya Sabha member is understood to have made up his mind to quit the pink party in the next few months. He quit the Congress after losing the 2014 Assembly election and joined the TRS in 2015. He was Advisor to the Government (Inter-State Affairs) in 2015 and, subsequently, nominated to the Rajya Sabha in June 2016.

RS seat

Mr. Srinivas’ term ends in June next year, but indications are that he might quit his MP seat some time around Sankranti. Sources privy to the recent discussions told The Hindu that Mr. Srinivas had dropped enough hints about his plans to come back to the Congress soon.

Highly placed Congress sources said a senior leader had telephonic discussions with Mr. Srinivas two months ago. “Mr. Srinivas was a very senior leader in the Congress party and does not need any introduction. He has access to Sonia Gandhi and other seniors. So, it will not be a difficult task for him to return. His presence in the party will boost the morale of the Backward Classes, particularly the Munnuru Kapu community,” sources said.

Sources close to Mr. Srinivas said that he was miffed at the manner in which the TRS leadership treated him after his entry into the party. After promising him a pride of place with an important role in organisational work, the former PCC chief was completely ignored and gradually sidelined. Although he was made the Advisor and nominated to the Upper House, things did not improve and, over a period, the distance between him and the TRS top brass grew so much that he was not even invited to party meetings.

A section of Congress leaders, particularly those from his native Nizamabad district, is, however, opposed to his re-entry. A senior leader now holding a crucial post in the State unit said: “Mr. Srinivas deserted the party when it needed his services. It was the Congress that made him PCC chief twice but he chose to cross over to the TRS. A number of leaders are not inclined to see him back in the party.”

Seasoned politician

His eldest son and former Nizamabad Mayor Dharmapuri Srinivas joined the Congress, while his other son Dharmapuri Arvind won as MP from the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency on behalf of the BJP, defeating Kalvakuntla Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, in the last general election.

For the record, Mr. Srinivas was elected to the united AP Assembly in 1989, 1999, 2004 and lost elections in 2009, 2010 (bypoll), 2012, and 2014. He served as Minister in the 1989-94 Congress Government and subsequently in the Cabinet of the late Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy in 2004.