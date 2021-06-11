New pay scales to be effective from June salary

State govt. releases guidelines for implementation of revised pay scales

Ending the agonising wait of employees, the State government has issued comprehensive guidelines for implementation of the revised pay scales for staff in different categories.

Accordingly, the employees will forthwith get fitment benefit of 30% instead of 7.5% recommended by the first Pay Revision Commission. The dearness allowance of 30.92% as on July 1, 2018 will be merged in the pay as recommended by the PRC and the revised pay would come into force from the same day.

After the announcement that notional benefit would be given for almost two years with effect from July 1, 2018 to March 31, 2020, the government said monetary benefit would be allowed from April 1 last year. Arrears for the period from April 1 last year to March 31 would be paid at the time of superannuation of the employee or to the legal heirs in case of demise of the employee.

The arrears for April and May would be paid in the due course during the current financial year and the employees would get the revised pay scales from this month’s salary payable next month. “The revised pay scales should come into force from 1.7.2018 and as regard giving monetary benefit, the government may take a view on the date from which the financial benefit would accrue keeping in view its resources and the demands on those resources,” the first PRC said in its report and the government had accordingly decided on the payment of arrears and monetary benefits.

The government had by and large accepted the recommendations made by the first PRC headed by retired bureaucrat C.R. Biswal and decided to continue the concept of master scale and continuance of the existing (32) grades and (80) segments of the revised master scale. “The requests for any further revision of pay scales for the categories already included in the Schedule-II shall not be entertained in any case,” the orders said.

The revised pay scales would however be not applicable to the teaching and other staff in government colleges, including medical colleges, government aided private colleges who were drawing pay in the Revised UGC/ICAR/AICTE Pay Scales. It would also be not applicable to the officers of the Telangana State Higher Judicial Service and Telangana State Judicial Service who were being covered by the recommendations of the First National Judicial Pay Commission and subsequent pay revisions.

Persons re-employed before July 1, 2018 and continuing on re-employment beyond that date would not be eligible for the revised pay scales. The revised pay scales would also be not applicable to employees of the industrial and commercial undertakings of the government, contingent establishment both full time and part time engaged on contract and outsourcing basis.

The government said that separate orders would be issued covering the other recommendations of the PRC regarding DA, HRA, additional HRA in lieu of rent-free quarters, CCA and other allowances, special pay, loans and advances, pension, terminal benefits and other related matters.