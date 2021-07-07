New OT complex inaugurated at OGH

Doctors demand more facilities to be able to attend more poor patients

A new Operation Theatre Complex at Osmania General Hospital (OGH), Afzalgunj, was inaugurated on Wednesday. The complex is located in a renovated GHMC building on the hospital’s premises. It has three Operation Theatres (OTs) with 10 operation tables. A 22-bed post-operative ward facility is also available there.

Hospital superintendent B. Nagender who inaugurated the complex said that departments of general surgery, orthopaedics, and surgical gastroenterology, will conduct operations in the complex.

The hospital was in dire need of the OTs after the heritage block (in-patient) block was closed last year. Doctors from multiple departments were taking turns to perform surgeries in the existing OTs.

OGH is one among the two largest government tertiary care facilities in Telangana with various specialist doctors. Majority of the patients who seek admission there are from a disadvantaged economic background. People from far-away districts and neighbouring States also opt for services here.

While doctors at OGH are happy about the new OT complex, they said the hospital needs more such resources, especially since the number of patients in need of elective surgeries has been increasing with the decline in COVID-19 cases.

“Patient numbers will pick up further in the coming weeks. What we need is more ward beds to accommodate pre and post-operative patients,” said a doctor who performs surgeries at the hospital.

“The number of post graduates has increased at our hospital, which means we can attend more patients. Since most patients who get admitted at OGH are poor, additional infrastructure would help us take care of them,” said a senior doctor at the hospital.

The doctors and nurses have been demanding a new building for the hospital for the past several years. This demand was revived a few weeks ago when Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi demanded the State government build a new hospital on the same area at a cost of ₹1,000 crore.

OGH doctors said issues with infrastructure and discomfort of patients can be addressed if a new structure is built for the hospital.