New office-bearers for Telangana HC, Nampally bar associations

March 29, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana High Court Advocate Association got new office-bearers with A. Ravinder Reddy as president and U. Shantibhushan Rao and J. Sanjeeva Reddy as general secretaries.

Elections were held to the association on Thursday. A. Deepthi, V. Naveen Kumar, K. Sravya and S. Abhilash were elected as vice-president, joint secretary, treasurer and sports and cultural secretary respectively.

In the Metropolitan Criminal Courts Bar Association elections held the same day, G. Rajavardhan Reddy, C.V. Srinath and M. Ramesh were elected as president, general secretary and joint secretary respectively. Gokula and C. Ramanjaneyulu were elected as vice-presidents.

