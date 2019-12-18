New Karimnagar Collector takes charge

Konduru Shashanka, a 2013 batch IAS officer, took charge as Collector of Karimnagar district amid warm and traditional welcome by district officials and others in the town on Wednesday.

Mr Shashaka was formally associated with the integrated Karimnagar district as he had worked as Jagtial Sub-Collector from December 2014 and later as Commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar for 22 months from December 2016 before being posted as Jogulamba-Gadwal district Collector.

Because of his association with the district, all sections of society had arrived in large numbers to welcome Mr Shashanka at the Collectorate. He was accorded a warm welcome with traditional band by the officials. After performing puja, he took charge as Collector.

In a brief interaction with media persons, Mr Shashanka said he would strive for successful implementation of government welfare programmes and ensure that all the schemes reached the beneficiaries.

Later, the Collector held a review meeting with officials and told them to strive to make the district number one in implementation of welfare schemes and other developmental programmes. He inquired about the progress of paddy and cotton procurement from farmers. He said he would soon conduct review meetings with all the departments separately. Joint Collector GV Shyam Prasad Lal, DRO Pravinya, and special officer Rajarshi Shah were present.