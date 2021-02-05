Telangana

New Collector to take charge today

Newly appointed Collector Harish reviewing with officials at RDO office in Medak on Friday.   | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Newly appointed Collector A. Harish visited the Revenue Divisional Office (RDO) in the district headquarters on Friday and interacted with the officials. Mr Harish is expected to take charge on Saturday after getting relieved at Rangareddy district on Friday.

“I have come here to understand and examine the ongoing programmes. Pending mutations will be addressed within three days. Out of the total 1,542 pending mutations, 492 were addressed and the remaining will be addressed within three days,” said Mr. Harish. Officials of various wings were present.

