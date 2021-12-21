Telangana

New chief of BrahMos appointed

Atul Dinakar Rane  

Eminent scientist Atul Dinakar Rane has been appointed as the Director General, BrahMos, DRDO and CEO and MD BrahMos on Monday. Mr. Rane has significantly contributed to the missile programmes and was a core member during the foundation of the Brhamos Aerospace.

A graduate from Guindy Engineering College, Chennai, he did his PG in guided missiles from the University of Poona and joined the DRDO in 1987 and has worked in various capacities in the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) and Research Centre Imarat (RCI) here, said a press release.


