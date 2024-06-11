GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New Chairman for TSCAB

Published - June 11, 2024 07:02 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
New office-bearers of TSCAB meeting Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao in Hyderabad on Monday.

Chairman of Warangal District Cooperative Central Bank M. Ravinder Rao and Rangareddy DCCB Chairman K. Sattaiah have been as elected as the new Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank (TSCAB). The newly-elected office-bearers accompanied by Tandur MLA B. Manohar Reddy called on Minister for Agriculture Tummala Nageswara Rao here on Monday. The election is necessitated following the resignation of K. Ravinder Rao and G. Mahender Reddy, both belonging to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), for the two posts, respectively, recently following change of the government in the State and change of Chairmen for several DCCBs.

