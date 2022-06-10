Netizens point finger at govt. on crime against women

It’s in response to Kavitha’s social media posts on women empowerment

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader and MLC K. Kavitha has taken to a social media platform to criticise the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Government at the Centre on the issue of women empowerment and suggested that the party do something practically instead of indulging in an extravagant public relations exercise.

“PM and entire BJP Govt. should for once out of sheer respect for women stop their PR against women empowerment, when they continue to hide the truth behind extravagant publicity”, she said in her post and added that “when the GOI and its ministers speak about women empowerment, they must also address their utter failure with controlling the price rise which directly affects lower middle class women”.

Further, Ms. Kavitha suggested: “The BJP Govt. should also apologise to our Anganwadi sisters for slashing their budget by 50%. Anganwadi sisters have shielded villages from COVID waves and have been working hard to increase nutrition levels of mother and child”.

Ms. Kavitha’s social media posts have also invited criticism of the TRS Government, particularly in the backdrop of incidents of crime against women in e recent weeks. Several netizens who responded to the TRS leader’s posts wanted the TRS Government to set the home right before pointing finger at others. A sizeable section of netizens who responded to her posts backed her comments.