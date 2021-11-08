Telangana

Nava Bharat Ventures gets gold trophy for ‘Best CSR Practices’

Nava Bharat Ventures Limited (NBVL), Paloncha, has been awarded a gold trophy in ‘Best CSR Practices’ category of Industry Awards-2021 in recognition of its outstanding contribution during COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister for Industries, IT, Municipal Administration and Urban Development K T Rama Rao presented the award to NBVL Managing Director P Trivikrama Prasad, CEO Ashwin Devineni and vice-president Y Srinivasa Murthy at a ceremony held at ITC Kakatiya in Hyderabad on Monday, according to a press release.

Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce and Information Technology Departments Jayesh Ranjan among others were present. The NBVL, Paloncha, also bagged a bronze medal in ‘Best Export Performance’ category.

The company operates in the business verticals of power generation and operation & maintenance services for power plants, mining, Ferro alloys, healthcare services and agri-business with operations spread over India, South East Asia and Africa.


