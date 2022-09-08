National teacher awardee felicitated

President Droupadi Murmu bestowing National Teacher Award on DPS Nacharam principal, Sunitha Rao, in New Delhi.

Hyderabad

Principal of Delhi Public School (DPS), Nacharam, Sunitha Rao, who was recently bestowed with the National Teacher Award by President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi, was felicitated by chairman of the school, Malka Komariah, on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Komariah appreciated the efforts of Ms. Rao for working towards the betterment of the society.

The felicitation ceremony was attended by director Malka Pallavi, chief operating officer Malka Yasasvi, senior vice-principal Nanditha Sunkara, Ms. Rao’s husband Shankara Rao, teachers, students and parents.

Ms. Sunitha Rao, who has over 32 years of teaching experience, was one among the three people selected for the prestigious national award from Telangana.