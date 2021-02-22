National Science Day to be held on February 28

National Science Day (NSD) will be on the February 28 to commemorate the discovery of Raman Effect by Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman. He went on to receive a Nobel Prize for this discovery in the year 1930. The day is celebrated to mark the importance of contributions made by scientists towards the development of our nation and the world as a whole. It is used to create awareness about the role of science in society. The theme for National Science Day 2021 is ‘Future of STI: Impact on Education Skills and Work’.

Schools of Science & Technology, Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM), Hyderabad are organising ‘All India Essay Contest on Science and Technology’ on the eve of National Science Day. The topics are — Life during Covid-19, Online Teaching: Benefits and limitations and Social Ethics, Morals and Values.

Guest lecture

Meera Venkatesh, Former Director, Physical & Chemical Sciences, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Former Head, Radio Pharmaceuticals Division, BARC will deliver a guest lecture on ‘Science and its progress in India’ on March 1 at 10 a.m. It will be followed by online oral presentation by contest winners. Later, the prizes will be distributed to them.

The winner of the first prize will get a cash reward of ₹20,000, second prize ₹15,000, third prize ₹10,000 and the remaining students will get a consolation cash reward of ₹2,000.