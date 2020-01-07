National festival status for Medaram Jatara sought

Telangana State Bharatiya Janata Party president K. Laxman on Tuesday has requested the Central government to recognise the Medaram Sammakka Sarakka festival as a ‘national festival’.

The BJP leader, currently on a tour in New Delhi, met Tourism Minister Prahalad Singh Patil and gave a memorandum explaining about the significance and popularity of the famous tribal festival which attracts scores of people from across the State and also neighbouring States.

Mr. Laxman had earlier met party interim president J.P. Nadda along with Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy, Rajya Sabha Member Garikipati Mohan Rao and others where former minister M. Narasimhulu was welcomed into the party with a shawl and receipt for membership.

The BJP president met Chairman, Railway Board Vinod Kumar Yadav and pleaded for early completion of pending railway projects. He also called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and explained about the issues plaguing the Secunderabad Cantonment and urged a speedy solution to the civic issues.