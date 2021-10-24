Telangana

Narsingi Inspector, SI suspended

M Gangadhar  

Narsingi Inspector M Gangadhar and Sub-Inspector K Laxman were placed under suspension by Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Stephen Raveendra for their alleged involvement in land settlements and other civil disputes.

“He was actively involved in civil matters and civil disputes. One of the issues is a land dispute between RC Puram and Janwada, in which Gangadhar got involved and tried to give illegal possession to a third party,” a senior officer said.

Acting on the repeated complaints against the officer, Mr. Raveendra instructed ACP Madhapur Ch Raghunandan Rao to inquire into the allegations and submit a report. Based on Mr. Rao’s report, action was taken against Gangadhar and SI Laxman. He was also accused of booking false cases to threaten people for wrongful gain, the officer said.

“Such officers will not be tolerated henceforth. Action on Gangadhar will send a strong message in the commissionerate,” he added.

Prior to his posting at Narsingi, Gangadhar worked in Gachibowli and Medchal police stations.


