Nalgonda youth killed in U.S. road accident

Following the incident, friends of Shekhar Mandali have started raising funds for his funeral and as help for his agricultural family in Hyderabad.

Shekhar Mandali, a 28-year-old hospitality professional hailing from Theratigudem village of Gurrampode mandal in Nalgonda, was killed in a road accident in Ellicott City, Maryland, USA on Thursday.

According to information that reached Hyderabad on Monday, Shekhar was struck by a SUV when he was crossing the road on his way home from work around 6.30 p.m (GMT-5). He was pronounced dead at the Howard County General Hospital.

Following the incident, friends of Shekhar have started raising funds for his funeral and as help for his agricultural family in Hyderabad. About 600 people have raised $30,000 so far.

Venkateshwarlu, cousin of the deceased, said Telugu Association of North America was coordinating with local authorities for transfer of the mortal remains to Nalgonda.