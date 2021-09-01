Nalgonda MPTC couple killed in an accident

The accident took place at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday near Nehru Outer Ring Road

Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) member from Thanedarpalle of Nalgonda, D. Kavitha, and her husband Venugopal Reddy were killed in an accident near Pedda Amberpet under Hayatnagar police limits in Hyderabad late on Tuesday.

The couple was on the way to their residence at Vanasthalipuram and at around 11 p.m. their SUV rammed into a heavy vehicle. Both Kavitha and Reddy died at the spot.

According to sources, the couple was in Nalgonda last week to complete their son’s post-wedding rituals. They left the town at around 8.30 p.m. to reach their residence in Hyderabad.

The accident took place after they exited the NH-65 (Hyderabad-Vijayawada) and while crossing the Nehru Outer Ring Road overpass near Pedda Amberpet in the city limits.

The Hayatnagar police said the SUV was relatively travelling at a higher speed when it rammed into the rear side of the tipper truck on the curve. According to police sources, the vehicle’s driver did not display indication and the truck rear lacked significant reflectors for vehicles behind it too.

Hayatnagar police have commenced an investigation.