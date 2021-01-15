Nalgonda chosen as sheep re-launch venue for Sagar by-poll: BJP

BJP leaders in the district concluded on Friday that Nalgonda was chosen as the venue for the re-launch of sheep distribution scheme, which would be attended by several Ministers, including IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao, because of the soon-to-be-held by-poll in Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency.

Along with Minister for Animal Husbandry T. Srinivas Yadav and Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy, Mr. Rao would distribute sheep units to Golla-Kuruma beneficiaries at the Gandhamvarigudem sweet lime market yard in the town on Saturday.

“It is timed with the Sagar by-poll. What happened to CM KCR’s Nalgonda adoption plan? Their whole scheme is to mislead people,” BJP State secretary M. Srinivas Goud said.

Speaking to the media on Friday, he said that constituencies like Sircilla were on development path while Nalgonda has been neglected.

“If KTR promises to make Nalgonda an IT hub, that promise should be kept by related works within six months,” he added.