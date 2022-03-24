Telangana

NAL demonstrates its light trainer aircraft

The National Aerospace Laboratory (NAL) successfully demonstrated its indigenously-developed light trainer aircraft, Hansa-NG, piloted by test pilot Wing Commander Dileep Reddy on Thursday at Wings India 2022.

It was a smooth operation as the pilot carried out the basic manoeuvres that a trainer aircraft flying at sub-sonic speed is expected to perform.

Beginning with a test-flight in September 2021, the aircraft has logged 4,000 hours and requires just 1,500-feet of runway to land or take off. The aircraft has a modular design with advanced composite materials and has a facility to replace individual parts in case of damage.

The light trainer development marks a triumph of Indian engineering and ingenuity, as it can be the first step for developing advanced aircraft. The design features include advanced digital controls that give a level of comfort for the pilot and superb avionics controls.


