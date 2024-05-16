Mystery shrouds as ICFAI student sustains burn injuries

A third-year law student at Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India (ICFAI) in Shankarpally sustained burn injuries in her college residential room on Wednesday night.

As per preliminary investigation, the girl accidentally poured boiling hot water on her abdomen, hands and legs in her bathroom attached to her private room, the officials probing the matter said.

“The girl lives in a single-occupancy room with an attached washroom. There is no other way in and out except the main door to the room,” Rajenderanagar DCP Ch. Srinivas clarified debunking media reports about acid attack.

The girl was first taken to a private hospital in the vicinity where a medico-legal case (MLC) was registered based on her statement claiming to have poured hot water on herself around 7.30 p.m. in the room. She was eventually moved to a different medical facility for better treatment.

Meanwhile, samples of water from her washroom were collected by the officials to verify the contents. As of Thursday evening, no case has been booked. Mokila police are investigating the case. The university is located in Shankarpally, which falls in Cyberabad police commisionerate limits.

“We have already sent officials to record her statement. After verifying the allegations, cases will be booked accordingly,” said Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty.