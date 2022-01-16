Musi gates lifted as project brims with water

Musi project gates were lifted on Sunday as flood from Hyderabad and from the catchment areas of Nalgonda and Suryapet, in the wake of the sudden and maximum overnight rainfall, started accumulating.

The project was already brimming at 644.50 feet as against the maximum water level of 645 feet on Saturday. As the levels inched up, officials started operating the gates by noon.

Three gates were lifted to a height of three feet each to discharge about 6000 cusecs. The outflows were maintained around the same capacity, till the two gates were closed in the evening.

As per official estimates last available at 7 p.m., the inflows receded to 660 cusecs and the outflow too was regulated at the same level. For the project’s gross capacity of 4.46 tmc., it was holding 4.30 tmc water.