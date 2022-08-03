Murder taken up suo motu

Telangana High Court on Wednesday took up a representation given by Telangana High Court Advocates Association over the murder of advocate M. Malla Reddy in Mulugu district suo motu as Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition.

The HC made the Chief Secretary, Principal Home Secretary, Director General of Police, Mulugu Superintendent of Police, Mulugu Additional Superintendent of Police, Mulugu police Station House Officer and Secretary of Law and Legislative Affairs, Secretariat, as respondents in the PIL petition. The previous day the THCAA had presented a representation to Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and requested him to recommend to the government to bring out Advocates Protection Bill.

The association office bearers, along with its president V. Raghunath, appealed to the CJ to take their memorandum suo motu as PIL plea.