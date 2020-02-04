Murder accused on the run for 22 years held

The Kothagudem Two Town police on Monday arrested an accused in a murder case, who had been absconding for the past 22 years.

The police identified the arrested person as Prahlad Maurya, an accused in a murder case dating back to 1994 at Nine Incline Colony under Kothagudem Two Town police station limits. He allegedly went into hiding without attending trial after being arrested in the murder case since 1998, sources said.

He had lived in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh States in hiding all these years.

As part of renewed efforts to nab him, the local police tracked his movements based on credible inputs that he was staying in Manuguru mandal for the past six months.

A police team on Monday morning arrested him from Shivalingapuram Colony in Manuguru and later produced him before a court in Khammam town. Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt commended the police team for arresting the accused in a coordinated manner.