HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mulugu ZP chairman’s last rites held, KTR pays last respects

June 12, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - MULUGU

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for IT and Industries K.T. Rama Rao consoles the bereaved family members at the funeral of late Mulugu Zilla Parishad chairman and BRS district president Kusuma Jagadeesh at Mallampalli village in Mulugu district on Monday.

Minister for IT and Industries K.T. Rama Rao consoles the bereaved family members at the funeral of late Mulugu Zilla Parishad chairman and BRS district president Kusuma Jagadeesh at Mallampalli village in Mulugu district on Monday. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

The last rites of Mulugu Zilla Parishad chairman and BRS district president Kusuma Jagadeesh, who died of a heart attack in Hanamkonda on Sunday, were performed at his native village, Mallampalli, in Mulugu district on Monday morning.

Minister for IT and Industries K.T. Rama Rao, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, Panchayat Raj Minister E.Dayakar Rao and Transport Minister P.Ajay Kumar were among those who paid their last respects to the departed BRS leader.

Speaking to the media, Mr.Rama Rao said Jagadeesh had played a proactive role in separate Telangana agitation.

Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao had expressed profound grief and shock over the untimely death of Jagadeesh, he said adding that the sudden death of the 47-year-old BRS leader had left a void. “I extend my heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family and the BRS party will stand by them forever,” said Mr.Rama Rao, who is the party working president.

Mr.Rama Rao flew back to Hyderabad from Mulugu a short while later.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.