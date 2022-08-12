Mukti Ghat in Fathullaguda for final journey of the departed

Developed in line with funeral needs of three major religions

Funeral complex for three - Hindu, Muslim, Christian - faiths being developed at Fathullaguda in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The eastern part of Hyderabad would be able to boast of a funeral house more modern and well equipped than its cousin ‘Maha Prasthanam’ on the opposite side of the city, once ‘Mukti Ghat’ is ready in Fathullaguda area of Uppal mandal.

Being developed by HMDA, Mukti Ghat is a funeral complex equipped with facilities to serve users belonging to three religions — Hinduism, Islam and Christianity — in three dedicated sections.

Built together in 6.5 acres, all the three sections will have dedicated office rooms, cold storage facilities to keep the dead bodies, prayer halls, rooms for security guards, and toilet blocks.

Environment friendly measures inside the complex include a sewage treatment plant (STP) with a capacity to treat 50 kilo litres of sewage per day, so that the treated water may be used to maintain landscape.

“The idea is to ensure self sustenance of the complex, so that funding requirement from the government is minimal, and limited to maintenance of the complex,” said an official from HMDA.

A solar power plant of 140KW capacity will power the fully electrical furnace installed in the Hindu crematorium. As per the project proposal, 80 % of the power requirement for furnace and other utilities, is planned to be met through solar energy. Already, bids have been called for setting up the solar power plant.

Hyderabad, 12/08/2022: (Story)Funeral complex for three(Hindu, Muslim, Christian) faiths being developed at Fathullaguda in Hyderabad on Friday, August 12, 2022. Photo: RAMAKRISHNA G / The Hindu | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

A separate building is provided for performing rituals on the tenth day as per the Hindu tradition.

The Christian and Muslim burial grounds are planned in three layers with space to accommodate about 550 bodies in each section.

The Christian cemetery at the Mukti Ghat funeral complex at Fathullaguda in Hyderabad | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The Qabrastan for Muslims at the Mukti Ghat funeral complex at Fathullaguda in Hyderabad | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

“This is the first time ever that a burial ground is planned with layers so that three bodies could be buried in the same spot at varying depths. This is to address the paucity of space, an issue being faced by both communities. We had to do some exercise in order to convince the religious heads of the two communities, and provide for families to reserve the spots so that members of one family may be buried at the same spot,” shared the official.

Buildings and infrastructure has been put in place in all the three sections, while efforts are on to set up the solar power generation plant.