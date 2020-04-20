MPs distribute groceries

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday distributed groceries and vegetables to the needy families at Huzurnagar in Suryapet district.
According to the MP’s office, he distributed the material to auto drivers, municipal sanitation workers, ASHA workers in government hospital at Huzurnagar and also served food to municipal staff at Nereducherla. He also enquired with the branch manager of SBI there about the receipt of ₹1,500 credited to the bank accounts of below poverty lines families by the State government.
Meanwhile, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy also distributed groceries purchased with ₹10 lakh of his personal funds to every household in Vardhamankota village of Nagaram mandal in Suryapet district, which was declared as red zone due to number of COVID cases there, on Monday.
