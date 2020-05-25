Mother, daughter end life after family quarrel

Vexed with family disputes 45-year-old Badham Lingamani and her 18-year-old daughter Sireesha of Yerrapahad in Tadwai mandal ended their life by jumping into an open well in their farms on Monday morning.
According to sub-inspector of Police Krishnamoorthy, they took the extreme decision after falling out with Lingamani’s husband Laxma Reddy and son Ranadeep Reddy. The family borrowed ₹7 lakh for the construction of a new house and the family quarrel was over the inability to repay it.
After the quarrel the family had gone to their farm, even as Laxma Reddy went on to work in the fields Lingamani and Sireesha jumped into the well and drowned. The bodies were retrieved and handed over to the family after postmortem examination at Area Hospital, Kamareddy, said the SI.
Roshni — suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism