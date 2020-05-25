Mother, daughter end life after family quarrel

Vexed with family disputes 45-year-old Badham Lingamani and her 18-year-old daughter Sireesha of Yerrapahad in Tadwai mandal ended their life by jumping into an open well in their farms on Monday morning.

According to sub-inspector of Police Krishnamoorthy, they took the extreme decision after falling out with Lingamani’s husband Laxma Reddy and son Ranadeep Reddy. The family borrowed ₹7 lakh for the construction of a new house and the family quarrel was over the inability to repay it.

After the quarrel the family had gone to their farm, even as Laxma Reddy went on to work in the fields Lingamani and Sireesha jumped into the well and drowned. The bodies were retrieved and handed over to the family after postmortem examination at Area Hospital, Kamareddy, said the SI.

Roshni — suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000.