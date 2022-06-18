Mosques launch health screening programme

A network of mosques has launched a health screening programme to prevent non-communicable diseases.

According to NGO Helping Hand Foundation, these mosques will operate in six slums from different parts of Old City and cater to a population of around 5 lakh.

A survey done by the NGO pointed out that there is a high incidence of non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, obesity, cancer and kidney ailments, in slums. The awareness level is also poor in slums.

“The health screening is being done to check for obesity, diabetes, HTN, head and neck cancers, cervical cancer, oral and eye health of diabetics and hypertensives and potential complications in other organs. Morbid and co-morbid patients will be screened for diabetic and hypertensive retinopathy by an eye specialist at one of the PHCs of the HHF,” the NGO stated.

The organisation is also tying up with primary health centres to make medicines accessible to people.