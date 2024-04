April 15, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The last date to register and submit online applications for the Telangana State Law and PG Common Law Entrance Test (LAWCET & PGLCET-2024) without late fee has been extended to April 25 (Thursday). The earlier date was April 15. Convenor (LAWCET) B. Vijayalaxmi said interested applicants should apply at the earliest to get their preferred centre of examination.