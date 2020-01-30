Telangana

Month-long Nagoba jatara concludes in Telangana

Martial arts: A Mesram clan Adivasi displaying his skill at Nagoba jatara in Telangana’s Adilabad district .

Martial arts: A Mesram clan Adivasi displaying his skill at Nagoba jatara in Telangana’s Adilabad district .  

One-month festivities conclude

Much thanksgiving took place between the ordinary members of the clan and the elders who made it possible for the Nagoba jatara to be celebrated with customary gusto on Wednesday. The thanksgiving and the ceremony of Betal puja constituted the last of the rituals before the formal end of the annual jatara, which was spread over a month.

The Betal puja involved display of martial art, in this case sword wielding, by the Adivasi Raj Gond and Pardhans from the Mesram clan near the Govad. The practised exercise has the ‘warrior’ jumping into the air wielding a thin bamboo stick like a sword. According to elders, the Adivasis were familiar with martial arts, having been from the once ruling clans. The Mesram exited Keslapur village to proceed towards Shampur in Utnoor mandal for the Budumdev jatara.

