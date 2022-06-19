Monsoon active in State, more rain forecast

People take cover under umbrellas as they tried to protect themselves from the rain at Secunderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Monsoon was active across the State on Sunday with over a score centres receiving good rainfall.

More than seven centimetre rainfall was recorded at places in Nizamabad, Khammam, Kothagudem, Siddipet and Bhongir districts. The highest rainfall of 3.3 cms in Greater Hyderabad was recorded at University of Hyderabad followed by Kukatpally Housing Board Colony, Lingojiguda near Saroornagar and Kushaiguda (2.3 cms each.)

Twin cities are likely to have a predominantly cloudy sky with thundershowers or couple of spells of rain on Monday. Temperatures are likely to be around 34 degree C during the day and 24 degree C during the night. Temperatures recorded on Sunday were 34 degree C and 24.6 degree C, said a bulletin by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural),Warangal (Urban) and Janagaon districts of Telangana. Thunderstorm accompanied with lighting is very likely to occur at isolated places in many districts

Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) said in its daily weather report that during the last 24 hours, the highest maximum temperature of 39.6 degree C was recorded at Allapalli (Bhadradri Kothagudem) and the lowest minimum temperature of 22.1 degree C at Veltur (Nagarkurnool).

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are expected at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places for next few days. Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 35-38 degree C, while the minimum temperatureswill be in the range of 22-25 degree C.

Within GHMC area, highest maximum temperature of 36.8 degree C was recorded at Suleman Nagar and lowest minimum temperature of 24.2 degree C recorded at Vanasthalipuram.

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are expected at a few places for next few days with day temperatures expected to be in the range of 34-36 degree C, while the minimum temperatures to be in the range of 22-24 degree C, said the report.